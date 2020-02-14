Home

John Syka Funeral Home, Inc.
833 Kennedy Drive
Ambridge, PA 15003
(724) 266-2150
Economy

Barbara A. Sulkowski, 86, of Economy, died Wednesday, February 12, 2020.

She was born August 1, 1933, in Windber, Somerset County to the late Joseph and Mary (Flecher) Bobby. She was a member of Good Samaritan Catholic Church, Ambridge. Her passions in life were reading and traveling with her husband.

Preceding her in death in addition to her parents, were two brothers, Bill and Albert Bobby and a sister, Ethel Rogg.

She is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Theodore Sulkowski; two sons, Larry (Janet) Sulkowski of Economy and Thomas (Gina) Sulkowski of Center Twp.; three grandchildren, Joanna (George) Cartia of Toronto, Canada, Agneska (Tylor) Certich of Economy and Alexa Sulkowski of Center Twp., along with numerous nieces and nephews. Friends will be received on Friday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. in the JOHN SYKA FUNERAL HOME INC., 833 Kennedy Drive, Ambridge, where prayers will be offered on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. in Good Samaritan Catholic Church. Entombment will follow at Sylvania Hills Mausoleum. Online condolences may be made at www.sykafuneralhome.com.


Published in The Beaver County Times on Feb. 14, 2020
