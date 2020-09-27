1/1
Barbara Adams Hill
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Adams Hill

Formerly of Patterson Heights and

Brighton Township

Barbara Adams Hill, 94, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, formerly of Patterson Heights and Brighton Township, passed away peacefully on September 19, 2020.

The former Barbara Lou Adams was born on September 15, 1926, in Hialeah, Fla., just days before her father died in the Great Miami Hurricane of September 18-22, 1926. She was the younger of the two daughters of Charles Wyatt Adams and Margaret Mawhinney Adams.

Barbara spent her childhood in Pittsburgh and New Brighton, Pa. A graduate of New Brighton High School's Class of 1943, she also attended Geneva College. In 1945, Barbara married Rev. Joseph Hill, a professor at Geneva College, who served as a supply pastor for many area churches in his retirement. Over the years, the family lived in Denver, Colo.; Walton, N.Y.; Hudsonville, Mich.; and Beaver Falls, Pa. Barbara and Joe celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary in 2015.

Barbara began her career working at a Michigan insurance brokerage. Later, she managed a high school office and, for over fifteen years, the campus store at Geneva College. She had a profound interest in her family's ancestry and a lifelong love of history.

She was pre-deceased by her husband, Rev. Joseph Hill; her parents; her sister, Jean Thorne; her stepfather, Robert Osborne; and two grandchildren, Nathan Hill and Megan Hughes.

Barbara is survived by three children, Dr. Robert Hill (Cecelia), Linda Hughes, and Col. John Timothy Hill (Bobbie); and six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, Anne DeCesare (Emily), Trevor Hill (Nathan), Jonathan Hughes (Emma), Stephanie Hill, Ashley Davis (Ella, Emery, Brennan), and Ryan Hill (Miles, Shane).

Friends will be received Wednesday, September 30, 2020, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. in the NOLL FUNERAL HOME INC., 333 Third St., Beaver. A funeral service will be conducted at 11:30 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, Beaver. Online condolences may be shared at nollfuneral.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Barbara's name may be made to The Bristol Foundation, 206 North 2100 West, Suite 202, Salt Lake City, UT 84116, or thebristolfoundation.org.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Noll Funeral Home
333 Third St
Beaver, PA 15009
724-728-5171
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Noll Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved