Barbara Adams Hill, 94, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, formerly of Patterson Heights and Brighton Township, passed away peacefully on September 19, 2020.
The former Barbara Lou Adams was born on September 15, 1926, in Hialeah, Fla., just days before her father died in the Great Miami Hurricane of September 18-22, 1926. She was the younger of the two daughters of Charles Wyatt Adams and Margaret Mawhinney Adams.
Barbara spent her childhood in Pittsburgh and New Brighton, Pa. A graduate of New Brighton High School's Class of 1943, she also attended Geneva College. In 1945, Barbara married Rev. Joseph Hill, a professor at Geneva College, who served as a supply pastor for many area churches in his retirement. Over the years, the family lived in Denver, Colo.; Walton, N.Y.; Hudsonville, Mich.; and Beaver Falls, Pa. Barbara and Joe celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary in 2015.
Barbara began her career working at a Michigan insurance brokerage. Later, she managed a high school office and, for over fifteen years, the campus store at Geneva College. She had a profound interest in her family's ancestry and a lifelong love of history.
She was pre-deceased by her husband, Rev. Joseph Hill; her parents; her sister, Jean Thorne; her stepfather, Robert Osborne; and two grandchildren, Nathan Hill and Megan Hughes.
Barbara is survived by three children, Dr. Robert Hill (Cecelia), Linda Hughes, and Col. John Timothy Hill (Bobbie); and six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, Anne DeCesare (Emily), Trevor Hill (Nathan), Jonathan Hughes (Emma), Stephanie Hill, Ashley Davis (Ella, Emery, Brennan), and Ryan Hill (Miles, Shane).
Friends will be received Wednesday, September 30, 2020, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. in the NOLL FUNERAL HOME INC., 333 Third St., Beaver. A funeral service will be conducted at 11:30 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, Beaver. Online condolences may be shared at nollfuneral.com
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Barbara's name may be made to The Bristol Foundation, 206 North 2100 West, Suite 202, Salt Lake City, UT 84116, or thebristolfoundation.org
