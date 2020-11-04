1/1
BARBARA ANN (JASINSKI) DRUSCHEL
Barbara Ann (Jasinski) Druschel

Beaver Falls

Barbara Ann (Jasinski) Druschel, 68, of Beaver Falls, died Sunday, November 1, 2020, at UPMC Presbyterian, Pittsburgh.

Born March 8, 1952, in Beaver Falls, she was the daughter of the late Dutch and Betty Freier. She was a member of the former College Hill United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her husband of 44 years, John Druschel; her daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and William Shepherd and granddaughter, Holly; her sister and brother-in-law, Nancy and Duane Jones; her brother and sister-in-law, Paul and Kris Jasinski; her brother-in-law, Rob Stowe; her longtime friends, Debbie Cherry, Rob Gaston and Jack MacDonald; as well as many nieces, nephews, and family friends whom she held dear.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Cyndi Stowe.

As per her wishes there was no visitation or services.

Private inurnment will be in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville, PA.

Arrangements by HILL & KUNSELMAN FUNERAL HOME, www.hillandkunselman.com, 3801 Fourth Ave., College Hill, Beaver Falls, PA 15010.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Nov. 4, 2020.
