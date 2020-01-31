Home

Darroch Funeral Home
2640 Mill Street
Aliquippa, PA 15001
(724) 375-5571
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Prayer Service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
BARBARA (POLJAK, KROWCHECK) KROCHEK


1920 - 2020
BARBARA (POLJAK, KROWCHECK) KROCHEK Obituary
Barbara (Poljak, Krowcheck) Krochek

Aliquippa

Barbara Krochek, 99, of Aliquippa, passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020.

Born on March 11, 1920, in Duquesne, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Nick and Mary (Salopek) Poljak.

She was predeceased by her husband, Wasse (Waco) Krowcheck and four sisters, Agnes Poljak, Ann Poljak, Rose Sopirak and Katie Woodhull. Barbara was a retired employee of Colonna Steel, Screw and Bolt Division, an avid Steelers fan, loved going to the casino and enjoyed watching golf. The family looked forward to her holiday pizzelles.

She is survived by her nieces, Toni Lynn (Ron) Ecklund, Donna (Jack) Owens, all of Aliquippa and Bonnie Kolodzeij of Reston, Va.; her great-nephews, Scott (Laurie) Good of Dublin, Ohio and Roman (Betsy) Kolodzeij of Crested Butte, Colo. and her great-niece, Kristen Good of Moon Township. She is also survived by numerous great-great-great nieces and nephews.

We would like to thank the staff of Gateway Hospice, especially her nurses, Sierra and JoEllen and Chaplain Wayne, and the staff at Cambridge Pointe for their excellent care of and kindness to Barbara and her family.

Friends will be received on Sunday, February 2, 2020, from 1 to 5 p.m. in DARROCH CREMATION AND FUNERAL TRIBUTES INC., 2640 Mill St., Aliquippa, www.darrochfuneralhome.com, where prayers will be offered on Monday at 11 a.m.

Entombment will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery Mausoleum.


Published in The Beaver County Times on Jan. 31, 2020
