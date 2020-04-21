Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wayne N. Tatalovich Funeral Home
2205 McMinn St
Aliquippa, PA 15001
724-378-7550
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Babich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Lee Babich

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Lee Babich Obituary
Barbara Lee Babich

Aliquippa

Barbara Lee Babich, 83, of Aliquippa, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Heritage Valley, Beaver.

Born February 26, 1937, in Aliquippa, she was a daughter of the late Harry and Gertrude (Harris) Harlow, she retired as a dispatcher from the Aliquippa Police Department.

Barb enjoyed playing cards with her friends and making trips to the casino. She was the best mother and "Granny" ever, and will be sadly missed by all who loved her.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Babich in 2000; a brother, Cleat Harlow; and a sister, Myrna Harlow.

Surviving are two daughters and a son-in-law, Kim Babich and Nicole and Dan Bible; two sons and daughters-in-law, Bob and Nancy Babich and Greg and Andrea Babich; seven grandchildren, Bobby, Janie, Nicholas, Stephen, Nico, Luca and Khloe; five great-grandchildren, Laney, Bray, Charliejane, Luella, and Livie; a sister, Virginia (William) Sebastian; and a brother, William (Joyce) Harlow.

Due to health concerns surrounding COVID 19, a private service will be held at TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2205 McMinn St., Aliquippa, www.tatalovichfuneralhome.com, with interment to follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, Aliquippa.

A memorial service will be held at a later date to celebrate Barb's life.


logo

Published in The Beaver County Times on Apr. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -