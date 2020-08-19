Barbara (Matasich) Siktar
Daugherty Township
Barbara (Matasich) Siktar, of Daugherty Twp., passed away Monday, August 17, 2020, at Cambridge Village, Beaver Falls.
Barbara was born August 5, 1925, in New Brighton, daughter of the late Nick and Stephana (Srmag) Matasich. She was a graduate of New Brighton High School and was employed for 12 years as a bookkeeper-secretary at Sterling Borax Co., New Brighton. She was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church, the Christian Mothers and Guild of Holy Family, and CFU Lodge 420 of Aliquippa.
Surviving are a son, Joseph Siktar, Avalon; a daughter, Valerie Siktar, Lutz, Florida; a sister-in-law, Dolice Matasich, Kentucky; and several nieces and one nephew.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Valentine Siktar, on March 1, 2005, and her brother, Joe on June 23, 2008.
Friends will be received Thursday from 3 to 7 p.m. in the J&J SPRATT FUNERAL HOME, 1612 Third Ave., New Brighton, www.jjsprattfh.com
, where prayers will be offered Friday at 10:30 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 11 a.m. in the Holy Family Catholic Church with Father Bob Miller officiating. We are following CDC guidelines which states no more than 25 guests permitted in the funeral home at a time, and masks are mandatory during visitation.
Interment will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, New Brighton.
If desired, memorials may be made in Barbara's name to a favorite charity
.
The family thanks the nurses and staff of Cambridge Village for the care and compassion given to their mother.