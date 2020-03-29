Home

Saul-Gabauer Funeral Home, Inc
273 Route 68
Rochester, PA 15074
(724) 728-2456
Barbara (Puskich) Sluder


1930 - 2020
Barbara (Puskich) Sluder Obituary
Barbara (Puskich) Sluder

New Sewickley Township

On Thursday, March 26, 2020, Barbara Sluder (Puskich), age 89, of New Sewickley Twp., passed away peacefully in her home.

Born December 4, 1930, in New Brighton, she was preceded in death by her husband, William E. Sluder and sister, Catherine Copak.

She is survived by son, William Brian Sluder of Wellsville, Ohio and daughter, Michelle (Harold) Waxler of Moncks Corner, S.C.

Per Barbara's wishes, services and interment at Sylvania Hills Memorial Park will be held within the privacy of the family.

Arrangements entrusted to SAUL-GABAUER FUNERAL HOME, INC. Online condolences may be offered at Saul-Gabauer.com.


Published in The Beaver County Times on Mar. 29, 2020
