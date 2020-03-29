|
Barbara (Puskich) Sluder
New Sewickley Township
On Thursday, March 26, 2020, Barbara Sluder (Puskich), age 89, of New Sewickley Twp., passed away peacefully in her home.
Born December 4, 1930, in New Brighton, she was preceded in death by her husband, William E. Sluder and sister, Catherine Copak.
She is survived by son, William Brian Sluder of Wellsville, Ohio and daughter, Michelle (Harold) Waxler of Moncks Corner, S.C.
Per Barbara's wishes, services and interment at Sylvania Hills Memorial Park will be held within the privacy of the family.
Arrangements entrusted to SAUL-GABAUER FUNERAL HOME, INC. Online condolences may be offered at Saul-Gabauer.com.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Mar. 29, 2020