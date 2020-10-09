Barbara (McLain) Taylor 'Rusty'



Baden



Barbara Taylor, 92, known affectionately to her friends as Rusty passed peacefully at her daughter's home in Baden, Pennsylvania on October 7, 2020.



Barbara was the only child of Elmer and Beatrice McClain of Sewickley, PA. She attended Quaker Valley High School (Sewickley High) and the Art Institute of Pittsburgh. While studying at the Art Institute she worked as the front desk clerk at the Elmhurst Inn in Sewickley where she met her husband Joseph Taylor who was delivering milk to the Inn for his family's business, The Taylor Milk Company. She was married for 52 years until Joseph passed in 2000. Together they raised four children, Becky (Mike) Gallagher, Joseph Taylor III (Lindi), Kathy Brown (Tim), and Charlotte Fleig. Throughout her adult life Barbara worked with her husband and his family to prosper the dairy into one of the premiere dairy companies in Pennsylvania. The company was also a pioneer in the Convenience Store business with nearly 50 Stop and Go Stores in the W. Pa. area.



Barbara had a great love of books, she loved to dance, tell jokes, attend Broadway Plays, play Bridge with her friends at the Edgeworth Club, have monthly luncheons with her birthday club, but most of all, she loved to shop for Christmas gifts. Her generosity had no boundaries. A lifelong Christian, Barbara attended Christ Church of Grove Farm where she had great love and affection for her Pastor Rev. Dr. John Guest and his wife, Kathy.



A gracious lady, she appreciated good manners, saying a prayer before a meal, and always ending a phone call to her four children, nine grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren, by closing with "I Love You More". She loved the family pets and especially Harper who was her companion and ball retriever. She was a 50-year member of the Eastern Star. She was a proud volunteer, serving over 33 years at the Sewickley Hospital Gift Shop.



Our Mother had many friends, especially Annie and Gloria who were very important to her. Together we will all grieve her passing and the loss of her in our daily lives. If you knew our Mother and would like to send a memorial, we would ask that contributions be made to Christ Church at Grove Farm or Good Samaritan Hospice.



There will be a service of Christian burial at Christ Church Grove Farm on Saturday the tenth of October 2020 at 11 a.m., all are welcome to attend, (face masks and social distancing protocols are in effect).



The family extends its heartfelt thanks and praise to the Good Samaritan Hospice Staff especially Silvana, Lynn, Brittany, and Jenny, you are Angels of Mercy and you have the undying love and affection of our family.



Arrangements by THE RICHARD D. COLE FUNERAL HOME, INC. SEWICKLEY



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store