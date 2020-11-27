Barbra
Strohecker
Beaver Falls
Barbra Strohecker, 68, of Beaver Falls, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at her residence.
Born December 6, 1951, in Ellwood City, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Floyd and Gladys Flesher Strohecker. She was formerly married to Robert Lutz, he survives.
Barb worked at Pee Wees in Ellwood City for many years. She enjoyed volunteering at the former Ellwood City Hospital. She inspired many to follow their hearts and dreams. She was loved and will be missed by many.
Survivors include two daughters, Tracy Lutz of Beaver Falls, and Karen (William) Huff of Canton, Ohio; her son, Todd (Jennifer) Lutz; four grandchildren, Mykalia and William Huff Jr., and Serenity and Emilee Lutz; and her brother, William (Brenda) Strohecker.
She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Ronald (Mary) and Roy (Dori) Strohecker, and her sister, Darlene (Paul) Klinesmith.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association
.
Arrangements entrusted to MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, 200 Fountain Ave., Ellwood. City Online condolences may be sent to marshallsfh.com
.