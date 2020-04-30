|
Barry Felix
Hopewell Township
Barry Felix, 53, of Hopewell Township, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, April 27, 2020, after a long battle with heart disease.
A private family viewing and service will be held in the SIMPSON FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 1119 Washington Ave., Monaca, with the Reverend Keith Black officiating. Interment will be in Union Cemetery, Monaca.
Memorial contributions may be made in Barry's memory to the , 444 Liberty Ave #1300, Pittsburgh, PA 15222 or Animal Finders of Beaver County, 49 Chapel Road, Aliquippa, PA 15001.
A complete obituary will appear in Friday's Times.
To share online condolences, get directions and other information, please visit simpsonfuneral
home.com.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Apr. 30, 2020