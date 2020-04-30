Home

POWERED BY

Services
Simpson Funeral & Cremation Services
1119 Washington Ave.
Monaca, PA 15061
(724) 728-4000
Resources
More Obituaries for BARRY FELIX
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BARRY FELIX

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BARRY FELIX Obituary
Barry Felix

Hopewell Township

Barry Felix, 53, of Hopewell Township, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, April 27, 2020, after a long battle with heart disease.

A private family viewing and service will be held in the SIMPSON FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 1119 Washington Ave., Monaca, with the Reverend Keith Black officiating. Interment will be in Union Cemetery, Monaca.

Memorial contributions may be made in Barry's memory to the , 444 Liberty Ave #1300, Pittsburgh, PA 15222 or Animal Finders of Beaver County, 49 Chapel Road, Aliquippa, PA 15001.

A complete obituary will appear in Friday's Times.

To share online condolences, get directions and other information, please visit simpsonfuneral

home.com.




logo

Published in The Beaver County Times on Apr. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BARRY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -