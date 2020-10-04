Barry Lee Lansberry
West Mayfield
Barry Lee Lansberry, 77, of West Mayfield, passed away at home, Monday, September 28, 2020.
Born February 1, 1943, in Clearfield, he was a son of the late William A. and Isabel H. Stephens Lansberry. Barry was a proud Veteran of the U.S. Air Force and Methodist by faith.
He will be greatly missed by his wife, Pat Lansberry; stepdaughter, Jenn Greenly; grandson, Gage Greenly; brother, Jim (Tamee) Lansberry; sisters, Sandy Lansberry (Jim Trader) and Zana Lansberry (Bill Anderson); brothers-in-law, Ed (Peggy) Huzyak and Rick Huzyak; nephews, Mike, Chris, Jeb and Rich; nieces, Tracie, Dusty, Hollie, Julie, Ashley, Stephanie and great nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Barry was preceded in death by his stepson, Mark Greenly; nephew, JC Lansberry and niece, Addie Huzyak.
A private graveside service at Beaver Cemetery was conducted by his friend, Sonny Blucher.
Professional arrangements have been entrusted to the NOLL FUNERAL HOME INC., 333 Third St., Beaver. Online condolences may be shared at nollfuneral.com
.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Barry's name may be made to a favorite charity of your choice
.