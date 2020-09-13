1/
Beatrice A. Williams
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Beatrice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beatrice A.

Williams

Raccoon Township

Beatrice A. Williams, 87, of Raccoon Twp., passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, September 10, 2020, in Heritage Valley Sewickley.

She was born on August 16, 1933, the daughter of the late Tom and Catherine Rogish. A 1954 graduate of the Beaver Valley General School of Nursing in New Brighton, she was retired from the Beaver County Geriatric Center where she worked as a registered nurse. She was a member of Service United Presbyterian Church. Beatrice enjoyed spending time with her family and taking care of their needs.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved daughter, Susan E. Williams in 2014 and seven brothers and sisters.

She is survived by her husband, Donald I. Williams; five children, Barbara (Barry) McKenzie, Donna (Jay) Phillippi, Donald (Mary Ellen) Williams, Kathleen (Al) Coleman and Janet (Tim) Hallaran; two grandchildren, Rachel Phillippi and Michael (Briana) Williams; a brother, Boyd Rogish; and a sister, Helen Rogish.

All services are private.

HUNTSMAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES OF ALIQUIPPA, www.huntsmanfuneralhomes.com, 2345 Mill St., is entrusted with the arrangements.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Huntsman Funeral Home-Aliquippa
2345 Mill St
Aliquippa, PA 15001
724-378-4420
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Huntsman Funeral Home-Aliquippa

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved