Beatrice A.
Williams
Raccoon Township
Beatrice A. Williams, 87, of Raccoon Twp., passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, September 10, 2020, in Heritage Valley Sewickley.
She was born on August 16, 1933, the daughter of the late Tom and Catherine Rogish. A 1954 graduate of the Beaver Valley General School of Nursing in New Brighton, she was retired from the Beaver County Geriatric Center where she worked as a registered nurse. She was a member of Service United Presbyterian Church. Beatrice enjoyed spending time with her family and taking care of their needs.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved daughter, Susan E. Williams in 2014 and seven brothers and sisters.
She is survived by her husband, Donald I. Williams; five children, Barbara (Barry) McKenzie, Donna (Jay) Phillippi, Donald (Mary Ellen) Williams, Kathleen (Al) Coleman and Janet (Tim) Hallaran; two grandchildren, Rachel Phillippi and Michael (Briana) Williams; a brother, Boyd Rogish; and a sister, Helen Rogish.
All services are private.
HUNTSMAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES OF ALIQUIPPA, www.huntsmanfuneralhomes.com
, 2345 Mill St., is entrusted with the arrangements.