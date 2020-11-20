Beatrice (McCoy) (Irwin) BrodmerkelFrankfort SpringsBetty, as she is known by her family and friends, departed this life on November 18, 2020, at age 98, to spend eternity with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.Mom was born August 15, 1922, at the corner of Route 18 and Route 151 in Racoon Township to the late Mont R. and Anna (Shay) McCoy. She was their fourth daughter, with three more daughters and two sons yet to arrive.While growing up she, along with her siblings, attended Crooks and Lower Service one-room schools. We believe this is where her lifelong love of history and interest in one-room schools began. (This is also where the family's "Mrs. Cotter" cookie recipe came from; we will not go into the details here)Other than a few years spent in New York City with her first husband, Glenn Irwin, she spent most of her life here in Beaver County Pa.After graduating from Lower Service School, she attended/graduated from Aliquippa High School. It just so happened that in many of her classes at AHS, being a "McCoy", she sat directly behind "Mancini" (yes that one). Upon graduating high school, she went on to train at the Mason Fredrick Beautician School in Pittsburgh.Mom set up "Betty's Beauty Shop" in Frankfort Springs shortly after marrying Bob Brodmerkel. She ran the shop for many years while being "Mom" to a large, and growing larger, family.If that wasn't enough, Mom was always stepping up and getting involved in local projects. She soon became Frankfort's Tax Collector, the Republican Committee woman and an election board member, all positions she held for many years. She was also the Presbyterian Sunday School Superintendent, successfully working to increase attendance. She started attending the newly formed Community Bible Church in the 1960's and has been a regular, devoted member.Also, Mom was interested/active in many associations, the South Side Senior Citizens (Shippingport); the Beaver County Historical Research and Landmark Foundation; the Beaver County Genealogy and History Center; the Tri-State Genealogical and Historical Society of Newell, WV, and a former member of the Mill Creek Valley Historical Association. Last but not least, she was very instrumental in the development of the South Side Historical Village Association in Hookstown, Pa. This historical village all started with a group of folks wanting to preserve the "Mercer" one-room schoolhouse. With the hard work of many dedicated neighbors this one schoolhouse grew into the collection of historical buildings it is today. Not only did she enjoy working at the Mercer schoolhouse, she was an enthusiastic fund raiser, especially at Christmas, making all of those cookies and pies for the organization's Evening of Music Event.Mom also became an author. Because of her love of history and one-room schools, she authored/published "The History of Frankfort Springs" (2007) and a three-volume set of "Silent School Bells" which is a compilation of thirty-five one-room schools in southern Beaver County. This set was published by the Beaver County Genealogy Society in the late 1990's. Her books are currently included in the featured exhibit "The Year of the Women" by the Beaver County Genealogy & History Center and she is considered a "Beaver County Women of History". A wonderful article is in "The Times", September 11-12, 2020 issue.Mom was extremely honored to be chosen as the "Community Person of the Year" (1998) by the Hookstown Grange and in 2009 by the Frankfort Springs Grange. She was also extremely proud and honored to be chosen as "The Outstanding Citizen of Beaver County" in 2015 by The Sons of the American Revolution, General Anthony Wayne Chapter.With all of Mom's interests throughout her life "family" was the most important and always came first. We will do are best to list them all here, just the way she would want.In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Robert M. Brodmerkel; her former spouse, E. Glenn Irwin; an infant grandson, Stephen Carl Irwin; a granddaughter, Victoria Dawn Irwin; a step grandson, Dale Stephen Brodmerkel; a stepson and daughter, Joe T Brodmerkel and Dolores (Brodmerkel) Ross; a stepdaughter and son-in-law, Rebecca (Weltner) Brodmerkel and Victor Mitchell; sisters, Beverly Joyce McCoy (infant sister), Jean E. (Bill) Harshbarger, Anne Grace (John) Platt, Sarah Rebecca (Frank) Scarbro and Ruth E. (Edward) Rowe; brother, Donald M McCoy and brothers and sister-in-law, Guy Moore, David Searight, Regis McElhaney and Mary (Inglefield) McCoy.Surviving family members are five sons and one daughter, Ronald G. (Deborah) Irwin, Latrobe Pa., Gary L. (Jamie) Irwin, Boynton Beach, Fla., Susan Brodmerkel, Sugar Land, Texas, Robert L. (Debra) Brodmerkel, Hanover Township, Clay M. (Beverly) Brodmerkel, Greene Township and Dean A. Brodmerkel-Frankfort Springs; Stepson and daughter, Wray L. Brodmerkel, Rocky River Ohio and Betty J. (Brodmerkel) Mitchell, Frankfort Springs; stepson and daughter-in-law, Don Ross, Hanover Township and Dorothy (Brown) Brodmerkel, Frankfort Springs and one daughter-in-law, Sandy (Irwin) Parella-Bridgeville Pa.; two sisters, Dolores Searight, Raccoon Township and JoAnn McElhaney, Butler Pa. and one brother, R. John McCoy, Greene Township and one sister-in-law, Fern McCoy-Spencer W.Va.She is also survived by sixteen grandchildren, twenty-eight great grandchildren and seven great, great grandchildren.The family would like to thank Good Samaritan Hospice for all their excellent, attentive care over the last several months and to all the friends and neighbors who have sent cards and well wishes; it was much appreciated.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Betty's name to the Community Bible Church, 4549 Rt. 151, Aliquippa, PA 15001 or to the South Side Historical Village Association, P.O. Box 140, Hookstown, PA 15050.Sadly, due to the current restrictions, the memorial service will be private.Professional services provided by MCCONNELL FUNERAL HOME, 447 Pine St., Hookstown, PA 15050.