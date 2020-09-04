1/1
BEATRICE F. SMITH
1920 - 2020

Beatrice F. Smith

Lafayette, Louisiana

Born January 30, 1931, in Ligonier Pa., one of nine children to Edmund Rondo Fish and Katherine McGuiggan Fish.

Beatrice is survived by her children, Kathleen Bartlett and her husband, James of Lafayette, La., Constance Miller and her husband, Dan, of Beaver Falls, Pa., Michael Smith and his wife, Melanie, of Rockingham, Va., Janice Boothby and her husband, Lee, Houston, Texas and Nancy Hebert and her husband, Randy of Lafayette, La. Beatrice was also blessed with fifteen grandchildren and nineteen great grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her son Patrick.

A long-time employee of Dillard's, Beatrice was an extraordinarily successful furniture salesperson, attracting international clientele and winning numerous sales awards over the years.

She was an active and grateful member of Al Anon and Codependent Family Groups. In her role as teacher and mentor, "Ms. Bea" was always willing to share the benefit of her experience with others.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Codependent Families of Lafayette, 118 Brightwood Drive, Lafayette, LA 70508 or the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington VA 22202. https://donations.diabetes.org/site/SPageServer/?pagename=Donate

A memorial service in Lafayette will be scheduled for a later date.

Published in The Beaver County Times on Sep. 4, 2020.
