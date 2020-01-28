Home

Saul-Gabauer Funeral Home, Inc
273 Route 68
Rochester, PA 15074
(724) 728-2456
BERNADINE RAMONA HIMELSBAUGH

BERNADINE RAMONA HIMELSBAUGH Obituary
Bernadine

Ramona Himelsbaugh

Hopewell Township

Bernadine Ramona Himelsbaugh, 82, of Hopewell Township, formerly of New Sewickley Township passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family and in to the arms of her Saviour on Saturday, January 25, 2020.

Born August 30, 1937, in Conway, she was the daughter of the late Adam Paul and Naomi Holsinger.

Bernadine was a family matriarch. After leaving Westinghouse in 1963, she centered her life around her husband, children, grandchildren and other family and friends. She warmed the hearts of anyone who met her. The Lord and her faith and her family were her greatest joys. She also enjoyed gardening, cooking and baking all of which she did with love. Family (and friends) gatherings were her favorite.

In addition to her parents and three brothers, she was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Robert Leon Himelsbaugh, Jr in 2016; her daughter, Cindy Lou Capps in 2012, and grandson, James Capps in 2018.

She is survived by her son, Robert (Patty) Himelsbaugh, III of Rochester; four daughters, Linda (Tim) Pflugh, Federal Way, Wash.; Barbara (Rodney) Donaldson, New Sewickley; Amy (Joe Scobbo) Clayton, New Sewickley and Beth (Mike Jablonsky) Cordes of Hopewell Twp. She was also blessed with seventeen grandchildren and their spouses and nineteen great grandchildren; her beloved sisters-in-law, Delores McVay of Baden and Judy Corona of New Brighton and many very special nieces, nephews and family friends.

Friends will be received Wednesday January 29, 2020, from 11 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. in the SAUL-GABAUER FUNERAL HOME INC., 273 Route 68, Rochester (adjacent to Sylvania Hills Memorial Park Mausoleum). Online condolences may be shared at www.saul-gabauer.com.


logo

Published in The Beaver County Times on Jan. 28, 2020
