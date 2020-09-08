Bernadine Tolbert
Conway
Bernadine Tolbert, 85, of Conway, passed away September 5, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice Beaver, surrounded by loving family.
She was born June 17, 1935, daughter to the late Herbert and Bessie (Sparks) Lewis. Bernadine worked as an insurance agent at MPF Insurance in Ambridge for many years. She was an avid sports fan, and loved playing cards with her friends, golfing, bowling and traveling across the U.S. visiting as many states as possible.
She is survived by her two daughters, Toni Jacobsson (Randy) and Lori Tolbert (Richard); loving grandmother to Jake and Jessica Jacobsson; three step-granddaughters; eight step great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Thelma Lewis; and numerous nieces and nephews, which whom she loved.
In addition to her parents, Bernadine was preceded in death by her husband, Charles E. Tolbert; and brothers and sisters, Donald and Daniel Lewis, Betty Curcio and Joy Belle Trombetto.
Family and friends will be received Thursday, September 10, 2020, from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the SAUL-GABAUER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 273 Route 68, Rochester (adjacent to Sylvania Hills Memorial Park Mausoleum).
A private burial will be held on Friday.
Online condolences may be shared at saul-gabauer.com