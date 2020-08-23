1/
BERNICE BEST BRIDGES
Bernice Best Bridges

Formerly of Chippewa Township

Bernice Best Bridges, 91, formerly of Chippewa Twp., currently residing in McDonough, Ga., passed away Monday, August 17, 2020.

Bernie was born on March 16, 1929, in Beaver Falls, to the late Stephen and Lena (Hoffner) Drogus. She was a fiscal manager for the former Beaver County Day Care Center. Bernie was a former member of Chippewa United Methodist Church and the Order of the Eastern Star # 124, Wenonah Chapter.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert H. Bridges in 2005, and a brother, Lee Drogus.

Surviving is a son and daughter-in-law, Stephen and Tina Best, McDonough, Ga.; a daughter and son-in-law, Deborah and Douglas Hummer, Raleigh, N.C.; three grandchildren, Stephen Lucci, Meghan Glass and Stephanie Schriver and a great-grandchild, Brianna Glass.

A private funeral service was held for her family on Friday, August 21, 2020.

She was interred in Grandview Cemetery, Big Beaver Borough.

Memorial contributions may be made, if desired, to the Alzheimer's Association, 2835 E. Carson Street, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15203

HILL & KUNSELMAN FUNERAL HOME, www.hillandkunselman.com, 3801 Fourth Ave., College Hill, Beaver Falls, were in charge of arrangements.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Aug. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hill & Kunselman Funeral Home
3801 Fourth Ave.
Beaver Falls, PA 15010
7248431200
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hill & Kunselman Funeral Home

