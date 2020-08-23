Bernice Best Bridges
Formerly of Chippewa Township
Bernice Best Bridges, 91, formerly of Chippewa Twp., currently residing in McDonough, Ga., passed away Monday, August 17, 2020.
Bernie was born on March 16, 1929, in Beaver Falls, to the late Stephen and Lena (Hoffner) Drogus. She was a fiscal manager for the former Beaver County Day Care Center. Bernie was a former member of Chippewa United Methodist Church and the Order of the Eastern Star # 124, Wenonah Chapter.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert H. Bridges in 2005, and a brother, Lee Drogus.
Surviving is a son and daughter-in-law, Stephen and Tina Best, McDonough, Ga.; a daughter and son-in-law, Deborah and Douglas Hummer, Raleigh, N.C.; three grandchildren, Stephen Lucci, Meghan Glass and Stephanie Schriver and a great-grandchild, Brianna Glass.
A private funeral service was held for her family on Friday, August 21, 2020.
She was interred in Grandview Cemetery, Big Beaver Borough.
Memorial contributions may be made, if desired, to the Alzheimer's Association
, 2835 E. Carson Street, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15203
HILL & KUNSELMAN FUNERAL HOME, www.hillandkunselman.com
, 3801 Fourth Ave., College Hill, Beaver Falls, were in charge of arrangements.