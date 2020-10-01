1/1
BERNICE LORETTA (VANNAUKER) GRABSKI
Bernice Loretta (Vannauker) Grabski

Hopewell Township

Bernice Loretta (Vannauker) Grabski, 92, of Hopewell Twp. passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020, in the comfort of her home surrounded by loved ones.

Born April 25, 1928 in Aliquippa, Pa., she was the daughter of George Sr. and Bernice Vannauker.

Bernice was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved traveling, visiting friends, fishing, casinos, crocheting, sewing, and her Rusty dogs. She was a member of House of Prayer Lutheran Church in Aliquippa, PA.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband Edward J. Grabski, Sr.; three brothers and three sisters.

She is survived by two sons, Edward J. Jr. (Megan) Grabski and Daniel J. Grabski; a daughter, Nancy L. (Phil) Pitz; granddaughters, Brittany (Adam) Kephart, Heather (Eric) Davis, and Brandie (Mike) Wadsworth and great-grandchildren, Alexis, Addison, Violet, and Blake. Also surviving are her extended family, Christopher (Michelle) Pitz and family, and Philip W. (Connie) Pitz and family; her brother Bob (Patricia) Vannauker, and many nephews and nieces.

The family wishes to thank Anova Hospice for their care and support along with the devoted caregivers for their loving care of Bernice and Ed over the past few years.

Friends will be received Thursday, October 1, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. at TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2205 McMinn St., Aliquippa, www.tatalovichfuneralhome.com, where a service will be held Friday, October 2, 2020, at 11 a.m. Interment follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, Aliquippa.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Beaver County Humane Society.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Wayne N. Tatalovich Funeral Home
2205 McMinn St
Aliquippa, PA 15001
724-378-7550
