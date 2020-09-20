1/1
Bernice Sego
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bernice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bernice Sego

Beaver Falls

Bernice Sego, age 94, passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Providence Care Center, Beaver Falls, Pa.

Bernice was born November 17, 1925, in Monaca, Pa., to the late Bruno and Mary (Campese) Larizza. She was a self employed hair stylist for 42 years, loved to garden and loved music.

She is survived by a daughter, Palma (Thomas) Buchanan, New Galilee; a son, Michael (Dee) Sego, Cape May, N.J.; a brother, August Larizza; a sister, Stella and her husband Andrew; grandchildren, Jon (Chris) Buchanan, Jacqueline (Chad) Wilson, Michael Sego Jr., Dena Teague, and Judy Pollard; great-grandchildren, Nicholas and Nathanial Buchanan, Camryn Wilson, Matthew, Carleigh, Natalie, Ashley, and Delia; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Arthur Larizza and a sister, Theresa Buccione.

Friends will be received Tuesday, September 22, 2020, in the CAMPBELL'S CHIPPEWA FUNERAL HOME, 2618 Darlington Road, www.campbellfuneralhomes.com, from 3 to 5 p.m.

Private interment will be in St. John Cemetery, Monaca.

Condolences may be left online at campbell funeralhomes.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Campbell's Chippewa Funeral Home Inc
2618 Darlington Rd
Beaver Falls, PA 15010
(724) 843-2500
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Campbell's Chippewa Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved