Bernice Sego
Beaver Falls
Bernice Sego, age 94, passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Providence Care Center, Beaver Falls, Pa.
Bernice was born November 17, 1925, in Monaca, Pa., to the late Bruno and Mary (Campese) Larizza. She was a self employed hair stylist for 42 years, loved to garden and loved music.
She is survived by a daughter, Palma (Thomas) Buchanan, New Galilee; a son, Michael (Dee) Sego, Cape May, N.J.; a brother, August Larizza; a sister, Stella and her husband Andrew; grandchildren, Jon (Chris) Buchanan, Jacqueline (Chad) Wilson, Michael Sego Jr., Dena Teague, and Judy Pollard; great-grandchildren, Nicholas and Nathanial Buchanan, Camryn Wilson, Matthew, Carleigh, Natalie, Ashley, and Delia; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Arthur Larizza and a sister, Theresa Buccione.
Friends will be received Tuesday, September 22, 2020, in the CAMPBELL'S CHIPPEWA FUNERAL HOME, 2618 Darlington Road, www.campbellfuneralhomes.com
, from 3 to 5 p.m.
Private interment will be in St. John Cemetery, Monaca.
Condolences may be left online at campbell funeralhomes.com