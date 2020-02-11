Home

Bertha M. Domenico

Ambridge

Bertha M. Domenico, 80, of Ambridge, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, February 7, 2020.

She was the daughter of the late Paul and Mary Lesondak. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving daughter, Lea Salvati.

She is survived by her children, Gina Domenico, Ambridge, Cara (James) Ebel, Lebanon, Ohio and Michael (Kathleen) Domenico, Economy; son-in-law, Tim Salvati; her grandchildren, David, Michael, Patrick, Mark, Selena, Christopher, Tyler, Madison, Raegan and McKenna; brother, Gene (Peggy) Lesondak; niece, Dorothy Jezewski and her faithful companions, Stella and Bella.

Bert worked at St. Clair Hospital for 35 years, enjoyed baking, cross-stitch, bingo and making pierogies.

Friends will be received on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. in the KASPER-HAHN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 547 Eighth St., Ambridge, (724-266-2549). A Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Catherine of Siena Church, Glenwillard, on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at 10 a.m.


Published in The Beaver County Times on Feb. 11, 2020
