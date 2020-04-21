Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dawson Funeral Home
215 W Fifth St
East Liverpool, OH 43920
(330) 385-1010
Resources
More Obituaries for Bertha Stevenson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bertha "Bonnie" Stevenson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bertha "Bonnie" Stevenson Obituary
Bertha 'Bonnie' Stevenson

East Liverpool, Ohio

Bertha "Bonnie" Stevenson, of East Liverpool, Ohio, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020, at the East Liverpool City Hospital. She was 73.

Born in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania, October 18, 1946, she was a daughter of the late Elmer and Bertha Dougherty Goettman. She was a member of the New Brighton High School Class of 1964 and worked at the Beaver Medical Center as a billing clerk until retiring after 36 years of service.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Stevenson, and a sister, Mary Elizabeth Goettman.

She is survived by two stepsons, Michael J. Stevenson (Gisele) of East Liverpool, Ohio, and Robert J. Stevenson of Midland, and a stepdaughter, Patricia J. Stevenson of Columbiana, Ohio. Two sisters also survive, Margaret Tolbert (Matthew) of Kingsport, Tennessee, and Joan Moitoza (David) of Panama City, Florida. There are eight grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews in Tennessee, Georgia and Florida, and a special friend, Donna Welsh and family of Tampa, Florida.

Burial will be at Beaver Cemetery.

The DAWSON FUNERAL HOME, 215 West Fifth St., East Liverpool, Ohio, has been entrusted with arrangements.

The family would like to thank the staff of Buckeye Hospice and Palliative Care, East Liverpool City Hospital and the Orchards.

Memorial tributes may take the form of contributions in care of Holy Trinity Parish, 512 Monroe Street, East Liverpool, Ohio 43920.

View Bonnie's memorial webpage and express condolences online at www.dawsonfuneralhome.com.


logo

Published in The Beaver County Times on Apr. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bertha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -