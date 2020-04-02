Home

BERTHOLD J. SEITZ

BERTHOLD J. SEITZ Obituary
Berthold J. Seitz

Emsworth

Berthold J. Seitz, 79, of Emsworth, died Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice Beaver.

Born October 19, 1940, in Sewickley, he was the son of the late August and Rosa Strobel Seitz.

He is survived by his wife, Diane Sippel Seitz and two sons and a daughter-in-law, Justin Seitz, Emsworth and Andrew and Hannah Seitz, San Francisco, Calif.

There will be no viewing. BOHN-MATICH FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1099 Maplewood Ave., Ambridge are in charge of arrangements.


Published in The Beaver County Times on Apr. 2, 2020
