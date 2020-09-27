1/
Bessie M. Fox
1925 - 2020
Bessie M. Fox

Formerly of

Crescent Township

Bessie M. Fox, 95, of Beaver, formerly of Crescent Twp., passed away Wednesday, September 23, 2020.

Born July 7, 1925, in Newell, W.Va., she was a daughter of the late Grover C. and Mae Logsdon Bruce. Bessie retired as a custodian with the Pittsburgh International Airport and was a faithful member of the Glenwillard Methodist Church, Crescent Twp. She was also active with the Crescent Civic Club and Crescent Twp. Fire Department Auxiliary. Bessie will mostly be remembered as a devoted wife, loving mother, and proud grandmother and great-grandmother.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley S. Fox in 1980; five brothers; and three sisters.

Bessie will be greatly missed by her son, David (Rose) Fox, Ashland, Ohio; daughter, Linda (Robert) Cleis, Medina, Ohio; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

As per her wishes, all services will be private.

Professional arrangements have been entrusted to the NOLL FUNERAL HOME INC., 333 Third St., Beaver. Online condolences may be shared at nollfuneral.com.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Noll Funeral Home
333 Third St
Beaver, PA 15009
724-728-5171
