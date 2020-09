Bessie M. FoxFormerly ofCrescent TownshipBessie M. Fox, 95, of Beaver, formerly of Crescent Twp., passed away Wednesday, September 23, 2020.Born July 7, 1925, in Newell, W.Va., she was a daughter of the late Grover C. and Mae Logsdon Bruce. Bessie retired as a custodian with the Pittsburgh International Airport and was a faithful member of the Glenwillard Methodist Church, Crescent Twp. She was also active with the Crescent Civic Club and Crescent Twp. Fire Department Auxiliary. Bessie will mostly be remembered as a devoted wife, loving mother, and proud grandmother and great-grandmother.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley S. Fox in 1980; five brothers; and three sisters.Bessie will be greatly missed by her son, David (Rose) Fox, Ashland, Ohio; daughter, Linda (Robert) Cleis, Medina, Ohio; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.As per her wishes, all services will be private.Professional arrangements have been entrusted to the NOLL FUNERAL HOME INC., 333 Third St., Beaver. Online condolences may be shared at nollfuneral.com