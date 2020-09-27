Bessie M. Fox
Formerly of
Crescent Township
Bessie M. Fox, 95, of Beaver, formerly of Crescent Twp., passed away Wednesday, September 23, 2020.
Born July 7, 1925, in Newell, W.Va., she was a daughter of the late Grover C. and Mae Logsdon Bruce. Bessie retired as a custodian with the Pittsburgh International Airport and was a faithful member of the Glenwillard Methodist Church, Crescent Twp. She was also active with the Crescent Civic Club and Crescent Twp. Fire Department Auxiliary. Bessie will mostly be remembered as a devoted wife, loving mother, and proud grandmother and great-grandmother.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley S. Fox in 1980; five brothers; and three sisters.
Bessie will be greatly missed by her son, David (Rose) Fox, Ashland, Ohio; daughter, Linda (Robert) Cleis, Medina, Ohio; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
As per her wishes, all services will be private.
As per her wishes, all services will be private.
