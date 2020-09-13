1/
Bessie Vignovich Bratich
Bessie Vignovich Bratich

Raccoon Township

Bessie Vignovich Bratich, 100, of Raccoon Township, Beaver County, Pennsylvania, died on Monday, September 7, 2020, at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC) Presbyterian Hospital. She would have celebrated her 101st birthday on September 19. She fought an unbelievably courageous battle in the face of adversity and illness during the last three months of her life.

Family, kumovi and friends are invited to pay their respects on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the ANTHONY MASTROFRANCESCO FUNERAL HOME INC., 2026 McMinn St., Aliquippa, 724-375-0496. Pomen (Blessing) will be held at 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Due to ongoing health concerns regarding coronavirus (COVID-19), the funeral service will be held directly at the St. Elijah Serbian Orthodox Cemetery, Brodhead Road, Aliquippa, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at 12 noon. Those wishing to attend the funeral service are kindly requested to meet at 11:45 a.m. outside the cemetery chapel. The service will be conducted outdoors.

A complete obituary will be published in due course. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Bessie's memory to the St. Elijah Serbian Orthodox Church, 2200 Irwin Street, Aliquippa, Pennsylvania 15001.

May her life of love, devotion, service and resilience always be remembered.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Sep. 13, 2020.
