Betty J. (Meeder) Baker
Betty J. (Meeder) Baker

Beaver

Betty J. (Meeder) Baker, 89, of Beaver, passed away with her husband at her side, early Thursday morning, September 3, 2020.

Born September 14, 1930, in Beaver, she was a daughter of the late Warren I. and Margarette L. (Dobson) Meeder. A resident of Beaver all her life, Betty retired as Senior Vice President and Head of Operations at Beaver Trust Company, culminating a 43-year career in the industry. She was a former treasurer of the Beaver Area Chamber of Commerce, Past President of the Quota Club, American Institute of Banking, and the Heritage Valley Beaver Auxiliary.

Betty will be greatly missed by her beloved husband of 70 years, John N. Baker, Beaver; sons, Larry Baker, Tionesta, and John R. (Kalynn) Baker, and Jerrold A. (Nancy) Baker, all of Beaver; grandchildren, Abby L. (Matt) Perry, Elizabeth (Mike) Dock, Leslie A. (Wayne Eder) Baker, Matthew (Maribeth) Baker, Michael Baker, Christopher (Tanya) Baker, and Kevin Baker; along with two great-granddaughters, Rylee and June.

In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her sister, Thelma P. Lutz.

All arrangements for Betty were private. Professional services have been entrusted to the NOLL FUNERAL HOME INC., 333 Third St., Beaver. Online condolences may be shared at nollfuneral.com.

Memorial contributions may be made in Betty's name to Grace Lutheran Church, 393 Adams St., Rochester, PA 15074.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Sep. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Noll Funeral Home
333 Third St
Beaver, PA 15009
724-728-5171
