Betty J. Baum

Betty J. Baum Obituary
Betty J. Baum

Conneaut, Ohio

Betty J. Baum, 93, died on May 19, 2020, at Lake Pointe Nursing Home in Conneaut, Ohio.

She was born on May 8, 1927, in Uniontown, Pa. After attending Robert Morris College, she worked in both public and corporate accounting.

Betty loved crafts, especially sewing, reading, and her family.

She is survived by two daughters, Carol (Michael) Verzella of Ashtabula, Ohio, and Sue Gaughenbaugh of Seattle, Wash.; one stepdaughter, Margaret (Donald) DeSantis of Zelienople, Pa.; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and many loving nieces and nephews.

Betty was preceded in death by her first husband, Melvin Gaughenbaugh; second husband, Louis Baum; mother, Legatha Harford; and sister, Legatha Thompson.

Private services will be held by the family.

DUCRO FUNERAL SERVICES, 4524 Elm Avenue, Ashtabula, Ohio, handled arrangements. Please leave condolences at ducro.com
Published in The Beaver County Times on May 22, 2020
