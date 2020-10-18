1/
BETTY J. EUDY
Betty J. Eudy

Beaver Falls

Betty J. Eudy, 87, of Beaver Falls, died Sunday, September 27, 2020, at Providence Care Center, Beaver Falls.

Born May 8, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Jack and Rachael Chambers Rodgers.

Betty was a retired Pharmacist Technician from the Medical Center and worked at various hospitals in the area.

She is preceded in death by her son, Jody Cof.

Betty is survived by her son, John Cof; daughter, Alyce M. Fox; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; brothers, Jack, Robert, Donald and David Rodgers; sisters, Alice Collins, Peg Gwaley, and Dolores Campbell and numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life ceremony will be held by the family at a later date.

The family requests expressions of sympathy to the Humane Society.

William T. Spratt, funeral director of the SPRATT FUNERAL HOME, 1901 Seventh Ave., BEAVER FALLS, assisted the family with Betty's request.

Published in The Beaver County Times on Oct. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Spratt Funeral Home
1901 7th Ave
Beaver Falls, PA 15010
(724) 843-1234
