Betty J. Tanner

Hopewell Township

Betty J. Tanner, 90, of Hopewell Twp., passed away Monday, July 27, 2020.

Born December 14, 1929, in Aliquippa, a daughter of the late Louis and Elizabeth (Killian) Cleveland, she was a member of First Baptist Church of Woodlawn in Aliquippa.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 70 years, George Tanner, Sr.; three brothers, Richard, Robert, and Chuck Cleveland; and a sister, Virginia Kochanowski.

Surviving are a daughter, Carol Tanner; three sons, Doug (Beth) Tanner, Jeff (Pat) Tanner, and Bruce (Phyllis) Tanner; her grandchildren, Kamilah, Jeffrey, and Joseph, and Danielle Tanner, and Shaun St. Pierre; seven great-grandchildren; and a sister, Ruth Bonzo.

A private service will be held at TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2205 McMinn St., Aliquippa, www.tatalovichfuneralhome.com.

Betty will be laid to rest next to her husband at Sylvania Hills Memorial Park, Rochester, Pa.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Jul. 28, 2020.
