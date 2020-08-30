Betty Jane
Hudson
New Brighton
Betty Jane Hudson fondly known as Jane, BJ, Mom or Grammy went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at her residence at Dawes Manor in New Brighton, Pa. She was 85 years old.
Betty Jane was born in Pittsburgh, Pa. on February 4, 1935 to Rev. Hubert and Fannie Goodman.
Betty Jane is survived by her two daughters, Phyllis Hudson Griffin and son-in-law, Morris Griffin and Adrienne Hudson Weathers and daughter-in-law, Ella Hudson; her grandchildren, Brandi Hudson, Noelle Griffin, Gregary Griffin, Nathan Griffin and wife, Ashley, Gerald Hudson II, Donald Weathers III, Lauren Elaine Weathers, Christopher Weathers, and Steven Weathers and wife, Annaliese; her great grandchildren, Jacen Weathers, Dontae Weathers, Malik Griffin, Darren Weathers, Gerald Hudson III, Monica Weathers and Ariah Rose Griffin. Aunt Jane was the last surviving Goodman sibling, to a host of devoted nieces and nephews that she truly loved.
She was preceded in death by her ex-husband, Will Henry Hudson Sr; sons, Will Henry Hudson Jr, Gerald "Jerry" Hudson and William Henry "Pete" Hudson and her siblings, Hubert Goodman, Gloria White, Robert Goodman, Donna Mae Glenn and Ronald Goodman.
BJ was an active member in Alcoholics Anonymous where she supported people and sponsored people and led with her courageous story of drug and alcohol recovery since June 30, 1979. She was a graduate of Hansleys Hazelton where she worked as a Drug Counselors in Florida and founded The Ebony Group AA Meeting in 1980 and recently spoke at their 40th Anniversary in West Palm Beach, this year in January.
Sister BJ served as President of the Deaconess board, Second Baptist Church, Rochester where she participated in Vacation Bible School, Sunday School and Weekly Bible study. She also was a 2010 graduate of Harty Bible Institute. She was a weekly participant In Circle of Friends, where she volunteered in the kitchen and played bingo for many years. She also enjoyed Coffee Klatch at Life Center, a Christian Organization where she met with friends for bible study. She volunteered at the New Brighton Soup Kitchen and at Care Wear where they gathered clothes for needy people. Betty Jane was in The Crochet Club where they gave gifts, to new born mothers and grief shaws, to people grieving death or loss.
Due to Covid-19 Restrictions there will be a virtual memorial service held on August 31, 2020. We hope you will join us virtually only.
To virtually join us please go to the "SBC Rochester Facebook Live" for the live stream beginning at 5 p.m. on Monday, August 31, 2020
In lieu of flowers, please send cards and condolences to the family in care of the funeral home. Arrangements entrusted to J&J SPRATT FUNERAL HOME, 1612 Third Ave., New Brighton, www.jjsprattfh.com
Thank you in advance for all your prayers and encouragement.