BETTY JANE KNAPP
Betty Jane Knapp

Formerly of Beaver Falls

The service for Betty Jane Knapp, 96, was Tuesday, October 27, 2020, in Bush River Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, 5400 Bush River Road, Columbia, SC 29212. The Reverend Scott Efird officiated.

Betty was born on July 11, 1924, in Beaver Falls, Pa., and departed this life on October 25, 2020. She was the daughter of the late John R. and Lottie E. Gratz Thompson. Betty was a member of Ashland United Methodist Church. She was a devoted wife and mother, tending to her family and working as a bookkeeper in a doctor's office. She and her husband moved to Columbia, S.C. to be with their children and grandchildren. She loved gardening.

Surviving are her children, Cynthia L. Knapp and Frank Knapp, Jr. (Wendy); grandchildren, Michael Durish and Jennifer Knapp Lilly and numerous great-grandchildren.

Those who preceded her in death, her loving husband of 60+ years, Frank E. Knapp and sister, Pearl Thompson Parker.

Online condolences may be sent to www.templeshalloranfuneralhome.com

Published in The Beaver County Times on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Service
04:00 PM
Bush River Memorial Gardens Mausoleum
Funeral services provided by
Temples-Halloran Funeral & Cremation Services
5400 Bush River Rd
Columbia, SC 29212
8037721231
1 entry
October 28, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Temples-Halloran Funeral & Cremation Services
