BETTY JANE LOVE LITTLE
Betty Jane Love Little

Rochester

Betty Jane Love Little, 96, of Rochester, passed away November 3, 2020, at her home.

Born August 4, 1924, in Beaver Falls, she was the daughter of the late Eva Littlejohn Love. She was a retired sales clerk with the former Kaufmann's Department Store, Rochester and the Beaver Valley Mall; a member of the Second Baptist Church, Rochester; a member of the Monaca American Legion Auxiliary Post #580; a foster grandparent with the Beaver County Head Start Program; a former employee with Westinghouse Corp., Vanport; an avid Bingo player and a clerk with the U.S. Marine Corp., where she met her husband, Bill.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William O. Little, Sr. in 2004. She was also preceded in death by one daughter, Rita Little; a grandson, William O. Little III; a sister, Shirley Tucker; two brothers, Robert and Kenneth Hardy; a foster sister, Rosalie Morris and her foster parents, Carrie Taylor and James Preston who raised her.

She is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Toni M. Thompson and her fiancée, Eugene A. Ptomey, Rochester and Barbara A. and Terry Foster, Sr., Rochester; three sons and daughters-in-law, Willliam O. Jr. and Cynthia Little, Marrero, Louisiana, Lawrence Kevin and Gyooyoun-chi Little, Jackson, Tennessee, and Michael A. and Michelle Little, Eastvale, Pa.; a stepson and stepdaughter-in-law, Ralph and Stephanie Collins, Atlanta Ga.; numerous grandchildren; several great grandchildren; several great great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews and friends.

Friends will be received Sunday, November 8, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the WILLIAM MURPHY FUNERAL HOME INC., 349 Adams St., Rochester, where a service will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. Officiating will be her pastor, Rev. Bryan Crawl. Due to the COVID 19 restrictions, social distancing and face masks are required.

Interment will be at the Sylvania Hills Memorial Park, Rochester.

The family wishes memorial contributions go to the March of Dimes P.O. Box 18819, Atlanta, GA 31126.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Nov. 6, 2020.
November 6, 2020
My deepest sympathies to the family. I had the privilege of meeting Miss Little. What a beautiful soul she was. My prayers for the family I send during this most difficult time. Johannah
Johannah
Acquaintance
