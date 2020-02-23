|
|
Betty Jayne Lacey
Beaver
Betty Jayne Lacey, 92, of Beaver, passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020, in Providence Care Center, with her family at her side.
Born on March 14, 1927, in Houston, Pa., to the late Blair and Myrtle McCoy Getz, she enjoyed reading and gardening, and most importantly being with her loving family.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Clarence Lacey Jr.; three sons, Patrick Lacey, Kerry Lacey, and Stephen Lacey; one daughter, Kristen Lacey McLeod; three sisters; and two brothers.
She is survived by three sons, Michael (Roseann) Lacey, Beaver; Phillip (Christine) Lacey, Beaver; and Scott (Grace) Lacey, Peachtree City, Ga.; a daughter, Shawn (Rudy) Kalcevic, Trenton, Mich.; 15 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
A memorial visitation will be held Monday from 4 p.m. until time of memorial service at 6 p.m. in the NOLL FUNERAL HOME INC., 333 Third St., Beaver. Inurnment will take place at a later date at the Beaver Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at nollfuneral.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made, if desired, to the Beaver Area Memorial Library, 1000 College Ave., Beaver, PA 15009.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Feb. 23, 2020