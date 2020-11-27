Betty Joan HolindaAliquippaBetty Joan Holinda passed away peacefully on November 23, 2020. Born on March 14, 1939, to the late Jose and Gladys Camero.She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Andrew Holinda Jr.; a brother, Ralph Camero and a sister, Gloria Fernandez.Betty was the queen of Aliquippa and loved her city. She was a volunteer and treasurer for multiple sports teams located in Aliquippa.She is survived by a loving daughter, Kimberly Ann Holinda and four grandchildren, Jaidon, Kimo, Dahlia and Andres, her beautiful grandbaby and birthday twin.A special thanks to beloved friends and for their support Anna Ruth Robinson, Aleda Camero and Georgeann Cindrich.Visitation will be in the New Holy Temple, 228-250 4th Avenue, Aliquippa PA 15001 from 11 a.m. until time of service at 12 noon on Monday, November 30, 2020. Arrangements were made with ANTHONY MASTROFRANCESCO FUNERAL HOME INC., 2026 McMinn St., Aliquippa, 724-375-0496.