Betty L. McCoy
Formerly of Conway
Betty L. McCoy was born in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania on February 12, 1935, to Robert and Gladys Wickline (McGowan), and died on August 21, 2020, at the age of eighty-five.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Philip L. McCoy Jr. of Beaver, Pa.; daughter, Karen S. McCoy of Rochester, Pa.; brothers, Robert, William, Lysle, and Jim; sisters, Helen Darr, Elinor Jackson, and Naomi Blazak.
Betty is survived by her son, Kevin (Lynn) McCoy of Mason, Mich.; grandchildren, Brandon Anderson of Pittsburgh, Pa. and Jenelle and Nathan McCoy of Mason, Mich.; devoted nieces, nephews, and many great and great, great nieces and nephews; as well as many dear and special friends.
Betty graduated from Beaver Falls High School in 1953. She was actively involved in her church, Our Lady of Peace and the Conway community for over fifty-five years. She served as a part of the Christian Mothers, Eucharistic Minister, volunteered on numerous church committees, past president of Conway's Women's Club, and PTA supporter. Betty loved people and made friends wherever she went. Betty and her husband, Phil, worked together to raise their family and spread good will in their community. She devoted her life to her family, her church, and Secular Franciscans.
A celebration of life service will take place at a later date in Conway, Pa. The family would like to thank Sparrow Hospice House of Mid-Michigan, St. Lawrence Campus for their love, care, and support. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.grbdmason.com