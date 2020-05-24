|
Betty L.
McKinnis
Formerly of
Rochester Borough
and Economy
Betty L. McKinnis, 79, formerly of Rochester and Economy Boroughs, passed away May 22, 2020, at the Beaver Valley Nursing and Rehab Center, South Beaver Township.
She was born October 14, 1940, in Monaca, daughter of the late William George and Lenor Elizabeth Guinn Hall. She was a clerk with the former Foodland, Northern Lights, Conway. She was Methodist by faith, and attended the New Brighton Church of the Nazarene. She was a member of the Baden American Legion Auxiliary Post 641 and a former member of the Economy Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Mark A. and Terri A. McKinnis of Rochester; a granddaughter, Carly A. McKinnis of Pittsburgh; her sister-in-law and best friend, Constance Ball, Rochester; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her grandson, Ryan Patrick McKinnis, with whom she shared her birthdate, also preceded in death by two brothers, Ronald W. Hall Sr., and Thomas R. Hall.
Due to the Pandemic health restrictions, visitation will be private and a service will be held at a later date. Inurnment will be in Sylvania Hills Memorial Park.
Arrangements provided by WILLIAM MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 349 Adams St., Rochester.
The family wishes contributions be made to Beaver County Humane Society, 3394 Brodhead Rd. Aliquippa, PA 15001.
Betty's family wishes to thank the staff at Beaver Valley Nursing and Rehab for the care and comfort given to Betty over the past five years.
Published in The Beaver County Times on May 24, 2020