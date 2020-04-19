|
Betty Lou 'Boots'
Campbell
New Brighton
Betty Lou 'Boots' (Collins) Campbell, 89, of New Brighton, went to be with her beloved husband, Edward T. Campbell, on April 16, 2020.
She was born on August 29, 1930, in West Bridgewater, daughter of the late Elizabeth O. Dillon.
Known affectionately by family and friends as "Boots", she retired as a supervisor from the Strayer Coin Bag Company, New Brighton. She was a graduate of Freedom High School, Class of 1948.
Betty Lou was preceded in death by her husband, Edward T. Campbell in 1999; three brothers, PVT Clairence 'Sonny' Collins, U.S. Army, killed in action during the Korean War, Edward Dillon and Richard Dillon; three sisters, Irene Campbell, Dorothy Wiltrout and Sandra Kennedy and her son-in-law, James L. Bayes, II.
Boots is survived by two daughters and a son-in-law, Linda (John) Cossin, New Brighton and Diane Bayes, Chippewa Township; three granddaughters, Karen (Dave) Weber, Kathryn Hromika and fiancé Brad Whittle and Misty Lucaric and fiancé Jerry Partin; five great granddaughters, Lisa Weber, Megan Hromika, Mikaela Lucaric, Samantha Lucaric and Kaylee Hromika and her sister, Mary Ellen Muron, Rochester Township.
Due to Covid-19 there will be no public visitation or services. Private arrangements are by the SAUL-GABAUER FUNERAL HOME INC., 273 Route 68, Rochester, with interment in the Garden of the Four Gospels, Sylvania Hills Memorial Park.
The family wishes to express special thanks to the staff of Beaver Valley Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center for their kind and compassionate care. Online condolences may be offered at www.
saul-gabauer.com.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Apr. 19, 2020