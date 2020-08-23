1/1
BETTY YOVICH
Betty Yovich

Midland

Betty Yovich, 85, of Midland, passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Providence Care Center, Beaver Falls. She had family at her side as she left to meet so many of her family members that passed before her.

Born December 4, 1934, in East Liverpool, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late James and Pearl Hampson, who passed one year to the day of each other.

In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 63 years, Rudy Yovich. She also buried two children, her son, Rudy Yovich, Jr. just a few months ago, and a baby daughter, Pamela Yovich.

Betty is survived by two daughters, Diana (Jeff Johnston) Hunter, and Debra Yovich; daughter-in-law, Timera Yovich; loving grandchildren, Samantha and Chelsea Granito, and Lauren and Nicholas Yovich; great-grandsons, Jameson Nichol and Ryder Fraser, along with many nieces and nephews.

Due to Covid-19 concerns, all services were private. Betty was laid to rest next to Rudy at Beaver Cemetery, Beaver.

Professional arrangements were handled by the SCHWERHA-NOLL FUNERAL HOME, 600 Beaver Ave., Midland. Online condolences may be shared at nollfuneral.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to the Beaver County Humane Society, 3394 Brodhead Rd., Aliquippa, PA 15001.

The family would like to thank Dr. Jarod Stragand, Providence Care Center, and Grane Hospice for the compassionate care given to their mother.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Aug. 23, 2020.
