Beverley M. Fink
Vanport
Beverley M. Fink, 84, of Vanport and Melbourne Beach, Fla., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at her Florida home surrounded by her family.
Beverley was born July 27, 1936, in Punxsutawney, Pa., and was a daughter of the late Kenneth H. and Margaret (Collins) Mortimer.
She is survived by her sons, Scott A.(Karen) Fink, Raleigh, N.C.; Kevin L. (Donna) Fink, Concord, Ohio; and Christopher D. (Kellee) Fink, Ambridge; daughter, Colleen B. (Kerri) Fink, Orlando, Fla.; and granddaughters, Allison (Brian) Maready, Wilmington, N.C.; Justine (Brian) Sell, Raleigh, N.C.; Hannah Fink, Concord, Ohio; and Emily Fink, Ambridge. Beverley is also survived by two sisters, Patricia (Richard) Simonet, Ocala, Fla., and Jessie (George) Hamilton, Shelocta, Pa.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence E. "Larry" Fink, in 1998.
Per Beverley's request, there will be no visitation or memorial services. She will be laid to rest next to Larry at the Beaver Cemetery and Mausoleum.
Professional services have been entrusted to the NOLL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 333 Third St., Beaver. Online condolences may be shared at nollfuneral.com
.
The family is grateful for the care and assistance provided by the staff at Hospice of Health First in Melbourne, Fla., which allowed Beverley to remain at home as she had preferred.
Memorial contributions may be made to any local hospice organization of your choosing.