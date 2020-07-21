1/
BEVERLY ANN (MCGEE) LUPO
1936 - 2020
Beverly Ann (McGee) Lupo

Chippewa Township

Beverly Ann (McGee) Lupo, 84, of Chippewa Twp. died Saturday, July 18, 2020, in her home.

Born February 20, 1936, in Beaver Falls was the daughter of the late Donald and Clara (Benedict) McGee. She was a member of St. Monica's Parish and was a woman of faith, saying the rosary every night. She loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, loved NASCAR, and loved reading.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Louis Valentino Lupo, 2016; a son, Michael Lupo, 2000, and a sister, Bernice Manna, 2009.

She is survived by her children, Ronald and Pam Lupo, Royal Oak, Mich., Kevin and Johnna Lupo, Midland, and Louann and Richard Olesnevich, Beaver Falls; eight grandchildren, Eddie, Rachel, Brittany, Nick, Amanda, Logan, Amy and Adam; five great-grandchildren, Alexia, Ryleigh, Samantha, Luke and Marlowe, and a dear friend, Debbie "D.J".

Friends will be received Tuesday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. in the HILL & KUNSELMAN FUNERAL HOME, www.hillandkunselman.com, 3801 Fourth Ave., College Hill, Beaver Falls, PA 15010, where prayers will be recited Wednesday at 9:20 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. at St. Monica's Parish, 116 Thorndale Drive, Beaver Falls, PA 15010, with Father Kim Schreck as celebrant. Interment will follow in Sylvania Hills Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made if desired to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

(www.stjude.org) ALSAC/

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Hill & Kunselman Funeral Home
JUL
21
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Hill & Kunselman Funeral Home
JUL
22
Prayer Service
09:15 AM
Hill & Kunselman Funeral Home
JUL
22
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Monica's Parish
Funeral services provided by
Hill & Kunselman Funeral Home
3801 Fourth Ave.
Beaver Falls, PA 15010
7248431200
