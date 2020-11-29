1/1
Beverly N. Vinisky
Beverly N. Vinisky

Raccoon Township

Beverly N. Vinisky, 91, of Raccoon Twp., passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020.

She was born on December 23, 1928, in Aliquippa, a daughter of the late Samuel E. and Edith M. (Slezak) Deal. During her lifetime, Beverly was active with the Raccoon V.F.D. Auxiliary, the P.T.A., and she served as a Den Mother for the Cub Scouts.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Andrew Vinisky, and a son, David Edward Vinisky.

She is survived by her son, Robert Drew Vinisky and his wife Debra, Raccoon Twp.; two grandchildren, Mathew Vinisky and his fiancée Shawna Highberger, Raccoon Twp.; and Kristin Vinisky, Tampa, Fla.; two step grandchildren, Tracy Eannace and her husband Pat, and Richard Parker, Jr.; two step great-grandchildren, Brooke and Taylor Eannace; and cousins, Jean McCort, William "Billy" Slezak, Phyllis Junak, and Norbert Slezak and his wife Nancy. She will also be missed by her very dear friends, Patricia Caler and Joy and Joe Patz.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Cambridge Village for their wonderful and compassionate care.

Friends will be received for a memorial gathering on Monday from 4 p.m. to the time of Memorial Service at 7:30 p.m. in DARROCH CREMATION AND FUNERAL TRIBUTES INC., 2640 Mill St., Aliquippa, www.darrochfuneralhome.com.

Due to COVID-19 guidance, face coverings are required in the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Raccoon V.F.D., 4061 Patterson Road, Aliquippa, PA 15001.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Darroch Funeral Home
2640 Mill Street
Aliquippa, PA 15001
7243755571
