1/
Biagio Joseph Sava Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Biagio's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Biagio Joseph Sava Jr.

Monaca

Biagio Joseph Sava Jr., Monaca, passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at home.

Born September 3, 1930, in Yonkers, New York, he was a son of the late Biagio and Lucia (Inzillitti) Sava Sr. He was a veteran of the United States Navy, having served in the Korean War. He was Catholic by faith and a member of St. Francis Cabrini. He wrote many books, including his memoirs. He loved his family, cooking Italian food, and telling stories.

Surviving are his daughters, Kathy Savatini, Deanna (Nancy) Sava, Kim (Jon) Capristo, Rose Sava, and Patricia (Dave) Brown; sons, Guy (Gail) Sava, Blaise (Susan) Sava, Michael Sava, and Eric (Naconie) Sava; sister, Jenny Muscente; brother, Bob Sava; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Diane Corbett; daughter, Kathy Ann Dougherty; and his sisters and brothers.

Special thanks to his grandson Kevin for all of his help with his grandpa.

There will be no services at this time. The family will announce a memorial service at a later date.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to J&J SPRATT FUNERAL HOME, 1612 Third Ave., New Brighton, www.jjsprattfh.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J&J Spratt Funeral Home
1612 Third Ave
New Brighton, PA 15066
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J&J Spratt Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved