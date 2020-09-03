1/
Bill E. Trent
1936 - 2020
Bill E. Trent

Brighton Township

Bill E. Trent, 83, of Brighton Twp., passed away Tuesday, September 2, 2020, at Heritage Valley, Beaver.

Born December 28, 1936, in Somerset, Pa., he was the son of the late Morris M. and Sarah (Day) Trent. Fondly known as Mr. Bill or Wild Bill, he went to the U.S. Air Force after high school where he worked as a jet plane mechanic. After leaving the Air Force, he went to Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics to become a licensed aircraft mechanic. He worked at Eastern Airlines for 27 years in both New York and Pennsylvania. He was a hardworking husband and father who cared for his family and passed on his good work ethics to them. He was known as a jokester who loved to have fun. He loved to pick up and travel, or just go for long drives with Ruth. Some of his favorite hobbies involved gardening and growing any type of plant. He loved tinkering and could always be heard saying, "There's a second use for that."

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth C. Trent.

Surviving are three children, Jacquelyn (Michael) Budkey, Brighton Twp.; Bryan (Debbie) Trent, Brighton Twp.; and Douglas (Lisa) Trent, Ohioville; five grandchildren, Michael Budkey, Chris (Alysia) Trent, Jonothan (Danielle) Trent, Lanie and Daniel Trent; three great-grandchildren, Tyler, Madison, and Luke; brother, Eddie Trent, Michigan; and several nieces, nephews, and their families.

Family and friends will be received Friday from 4 p.m. until time of service at 7 p.m. in J&J SPRATT FUNERAL HOME, 1612 Third Ave., New Brighton, www.jjsprattfh.com. We are following CDC guidelines which states no more than 25 guests permitted in the funeral home at a time, and masks are mandatory during visitation.

Bill will be laid to rest with his wife in Somerset County Memorial Park.





Published in The Beaver County Times on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
J&J Spratt Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
J&J Spratt Funeral Home
1612 Third Ave
New Brighton, PA 15066
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
