Billie Eve (Corbin) Pontius
Billie Eve (Corbin) Pontius

New Brighton

Billie Eve (Corbin) Pontius, loving wife, mother, and grandmother entered into the Lord's presence on February 27, 2020, at age 89, at her home in New Brighton, Pa.

Billie Eve was born on February 14, 1931, in Imperial, Pa., as the third youngest of eight children to Jesse and Anna Kerr Corbin.

Billie Eve is survived by her sons, LTC (Ret) Richard Pontius (Sharon) of Stanardsville, Va. and COL (Ret) Ronald Pontius (Chae-Im) of Fairfax, Va.; her daughters, LaVonne Fitts (Jim) of Stanardsville, Va. and Diane Hasenflu (Chris) of Rochester, Pa.; her seven grandchildren, Matt Jean, Heather Pontius, Lauren (Pontius) Floyd, Rob, Sarah and Suzanne Hasenflu, and Riley Fitts; her sister, Marjorie Steele (Bob) of Cranberry Township, Pa. and many nieces and nephews.

Her husband of 61 years, Robert Pontius, and six of her seven siblings preceded Billie Eve in death. She was laid to rest with her husband, and her brother, Richard "Tom" Corbin, at Grace Church Cemetery in Harmony, Pa.

Billie loved her family, raising them the best she could with the gifts she was given. Rest in peace with your husband in your arms.

Due to COVID concerns, a memorial service will be determined at a later date.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to BOYLAN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople, PA 16063. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.

Published in The Beaver County Times on Sep. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Boylan Funeral Home
324 E. Grandview Ave
Zelienople, PA 16063
724-452-8005
