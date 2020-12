Blanche E. LittlerAmbridgeBlanche E. Littler, 99, of Ambridge, died Saturday, November 28, 2020, Good Samaritan Hospice, Beaver.Born June 17, 1921, in Sewickley, she was the daughter of the lateOrlando H. and EthelMelvin Fueller.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbandArthur J. Littler, 2003; one brother, William H. Fueller; one sister, Mary Melva Clark; great-grandson, Alexander James Babik and a daughter-in-law, Barbara Littler.Surviving are one son, Gerald A. Littler, Hopewell Twp.; three daughters and sons-in-law, Mary and Larry Babik, Raccoon Twp., Patricia and David Machajewski, Conroe, Texas and Cecelia and Steven Clinger, Ambridge; ten grandchildren and nineteen great-grandchildren.A private family viewing was held Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at BOHN-MATICH FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1099 Maplewood Ave., Ambridge, PA 15003. Interment followed at Woodlawn Cemetery.