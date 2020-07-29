1/1
Bonnetta (Bonnie) Bell
Bonnetta

(Bonnie) Bell

Hopewell Township

Bonnetta (Bonnie) Bell, age 74, of Hopewell Township, formerly of Coraopolis, passed away peacefully surrounded by family in her home on Sunday, July 26th, 2020. She was born in Robinson Township, Pa., on September 1, 1945, to the late Harry Rank and Connie Morris.

She married the late James T. Bell in 1964 and they were married for 53 years.

Bonnie was a loving mother of Melinda Nordi (Tim) of Hopewell, Dianna Chrise (James) of Franklin Park, Thomas "TJ" Bell (Natalie) of Aliquippa, the late James "Jimbo" Bell, Jr. and stepmother to Mark Bell of Coraopolis.

She was a devoted grandmother of Randall Nordi (Kara), Brett, Amanda, Tanner, Landon and Bryce; proud great-grandmother of Carmella; sister of Jean (Sam) Belli, Donald Wilbert, William Morris and the late Patricia Battlesand Frank Wilbert; with a large circle of extended family and friends.

Bonnie retired from FedEx in 2011 after over 20 years of loyal service. She was a member of Saint Titus Church. Bonnie was very dedicated to her family and friends. She wore many hats; daughter, sister, aunt, wife, mother, grandmother, teacher, friend… the list is endless. What she loved most was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Visitation Thursday 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at COPELAND CORAOPOLIS FUNERAL HOME, 867 Fifth Ave., www.copelandfuneralhomes.com, where prayers will be recited on Friday at 9:30 a.m. followed by Mass at 10 a.m. St. Joseph Church, Coraopolis. Burial will follow privately at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made in Bonnie's name to UPMC Hillman Cancer Center (Lung Cancer Research) @ HillmanResearch.UPMC.edu/Giving or mailed to, Development Office, UPMC Cancer Pavilion, Suite 1B, 5150 Centre Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15232.

Published in The Beaver County Times on Jul. 29, 2020.
