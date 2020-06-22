Or Copy this URL to Share

Bonnie Babin



Economy



Bonnie Babin, age 78, of Economy, passed away on Thursday June 18, 2020.



Beloved wife of the late Mike "Mickey" Babin; loving mother of Thomas Forrisi, Annette Jablonsky, and the late Jeannette Davis (surviving husband Blaine); six grandchildren; two great- grandchildren; and sister of the late Jolan, Linda, and Rex.



Private services are entrusted to Valerian F. Szal Funeral Home, Inc., 238 Helen Street, McKees Rocks.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store