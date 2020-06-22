Bonnie Babin
Bonnie Babin

Economy

Bonnie Babin, age 78, of Economy, passed away on Thursday June 18, 2020.

Beloved wife of the late Mike "Mickey" Babin; loving mother of Thomas Forrisi, Annette Jablonsky, and the late Jeannette Davis (surviving husband Blaine); six grandchildren; two great- grandchildren; and sister of the late Jolan, Linda, and Rex.

Private services are entrusted to Valerian F. Szal Funeral Home, Inc., 238 Helen Street, McKees Rocks.

Published in The Beaver County Times on Jun. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Valerian F. Szal Funeral Home
238 Helen St
McKees Rocks, PA 15136
412-331-9713
