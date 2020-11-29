Bonnie Jean Johnson-Fennych
Monaca
Bonnie Jean Johnson-Fennych, 50, of Monaca, was reunited with her loved ones in Heaven on Friday, November 27, 2020.
Born December 23, 1969, she was the daughter of Phillip and Bobbie Johnson. Bonnie had a smile that lit up the room.
She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Shirley Mike and an uncle, David (Bucky) Johnson.
In addition to her parents, she leaves behind a daughter, Brittany Fennych (Jerry Adkins), along with two grandchildren who were her world, Carter and Cason Adkins; a son, Nicholas Fennych; a very true and loving friend, Jack Michaluk; two brothers, Joe (Tina) Johnson and Phillip, Jr. (Nikki) Johnson; along with three nephews, Preston, Phillip, and Sage Johnson; a former husband, Norman Fennych; her mother-in-law, Veronica Fennych; four uncles, Carl (Shirley) Johnson, John (Janet) Johnson, Robert (Carol) Douds, and Rick (Rhonda) Douds; and many other cousins and family members.
She lived life to the very fullest. She made everyone and everything feel so special. Those who had the opportunity to know her will never forget her.
Because of COVID-19, a private visitation and service for family only will be held. Interment will also be private.
Arrangements were entrusted to SIMPSON FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 1119 Washington Ave., Monaca, (724) 728-4000. To share online condolences, light a memorial candle, add photos, and other information, please visit the permanent memorial at simpsonfuneralhome.com
.