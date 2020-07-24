Bonnie Wesley MongMidlandBonnie Wesley Mong, 52, went to be with her Lord and Savior on July 22, 2020. Heaven has gained another precious Angel. Bonnie was at home with her family, friends and her hospice nurse when God called her name.Bonnie was born on August 17, 1967, to Robert Wesley and Hazel Flook, in Rochester, Pa. The family would like to thank Pinnacle Hospice for the loving care and support that they gave to Bonnie and her family during this difficult time.Bonnie worked in Housekeeping at Friendship Ridge and the Medical Center of Beaver for many years before marrying and becoming a housewife. She loved being at home cooking for her family and friends. She made the best macaroni salad. She loved listening to Gospel music and going to church. She recently got baptized at Oak Grove Church in Ohioville by Pastor Jeff Phillis who she adored. Her family and friends meant the world to her; she loved spending time with them. Her brother Robert was her rock; he was always there loving and supporting her and she truly loved him. They would sit on the porch for hours just sharing each other's company and talking. Brenda Hoskinson was a dear and close friend to Bonnie. Bonnie wanted her there by her side during her illness. Brenda is going to miss Bonnie and the time that they spent, but their time and memories will remain in her heart.Bonnie is preceded in death by her husbands, Roy Winkle and Jeff Mong; parents, Robert Wesley and Hazel Flook Wesley; sister, Mary Bryant; and brother, Joe Wesley.Bonnie is survived by her daughters, Holly and Ashley Winkle, Raccoon Twp., Pa., and Stacey Winkle, Beaver, Pa.; brother, Robert "Brenda Hoskinson" Wesley, Ohioville; sister, Tasha "Dan" Carr, Ambridge, Pa.; companion, Richard Bennett, Midland, Pa.; stepmother, Emma Wesley Gentry, East Liverpool, Ohio; stepbrothers, Jake Lowther, Beaver, Pa., and John Lowther, East Liverpool, Ohio; stepsister, Bessie Smith, Calcutta, Ohio; special friends, Bob "Vicki" Wilkinson and Sherman Tressler; neighbor, Bill George, Midland, Pa; and host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.Bonnie and her family would like to give special thanks to Steve, Susan and Debbie Hospice Staff.A limited visitation will be held Saturday, July 25, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. followed by a Celebration of Life at WASHINGTON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIONS, 1411 6th Avenue, Beaver Falls, Pa. Pastor Jeff Phillis officiating. Regina Washington Supervisor.Mask are required No EXCEPTION.