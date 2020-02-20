|
|
Bradford James Houser
Center Township
Bradford James Houser, 35, of Center Twp., formerly of Raccoon Twp., passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020, following a courageous battle with colon cancer.
Born December 15, 1984, in Beaver, he is a son of Janet Schmidt and Kenneth S. Houser, Sr., and a stepson of Aaron Schmidt, Sr.
Bradford was currently employed as a carpenter by Global Scaffold in Monaca, and was a U.S. Air Force veteran.
Surviving, in addition to his parents, are a brother, Kenneth S., Jr. (Leah) Houser; a sister, Aubrey R. (Charlie) Humes; a stepbrother, Aaron Schmidt, Jr.; two half brothers, Damian and Jeremy Houser; and a niece and a nephew.
Friends will be received Friday from 3 to 7 p.m. at TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., CENTER TOWNSHIP, 3475 Brodhead Road, Monaca.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , in Bradford's name.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Feb. 20, 2020