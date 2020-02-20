Home

Tatalovich Funeral Home
3475 Broadhead Rd.
Monaca, PA 15061
(724) 371-0433
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tatalovich Funeral Home
3475 Broadhead Rd.
Monaca, PA 15061
Bradford James Houser


1984 - 2020
Bradford James Houser Obituary
Bradford James Houser

Center Township

Bradford James Houser, 35, of Center Twp., formerly of Raccoon Twp., passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020, following a courageous battle with colon cancer.

Born December 15, 1984, in Beaver, he is a son of Janet Schmidt and Kenneth S. Houser, Sr., and a stepson of Aaron Schmidt, Sr.

Bradford was currently employed as a carpenter by Global Scaffold in Monaca, and was a U.S. Air Force veteran.

Surviving, in addition to his parents, are a brother, Kenneth S., Jr. (Leah) Houser; a sister, Aubrey R. (Charlie) Humes; a stepbrother, Aaron Schmidt, Jr.; two half brothers, Damian and Jeremy Houser; and a niece and a nephew.

Friends will be received Friday from 3 to 7 p.m. at TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., CENTER TOWNSHIP, 3475 Brodhead Road, Monaca.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , in Bradford's name.


Published in The Beaver County Times on Feb. 20, 2020
